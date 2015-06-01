June 1 Citigroup Inc said Douglas Trauber would join its corporate and investment banking group as global co-head of retail in August.

Trauber will oversee the retail banking team with Richard Moriarty, Citi said on Monday.

Trauber, who has over 20 years of retail and consumer banking experience, joins Citi from Credit Suisse Group AG , where he was the head of the retail division. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)