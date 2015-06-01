BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
June 1 Citigroup Inc said Douglas Trauber would join its corporate and investment banking group as global co-head of retail in August.
Trauber will oversee the retail banking team with Richard Moriarty, Citi said on Monday.
Trauber, who has over 20 years of retail and consumer banking experience, joins Citi from Credit Suisse Group AG , where he was the head of the retail division. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.