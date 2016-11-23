Nov 23 U.S. bank Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday it appointed Fabio Fontainha as head of consumer banking for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, effective Dec. 1.

Fontainha, who currently heads Citi's consumer and commercial banking business in Latin America, will report to Anand Selva, head of the bank's Asia Pacific consumer banking business. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)