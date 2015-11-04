Nov 4 Citigroup Inc has hired Seth Heaton, an investment banker from Deutsche Bank, to advise mid-Atlantic and Canadian banks on capital-raising and mergers and acquisitions.

Heaton, who joined Deutsche Bank in 2009 from Bank of America Corp, now reports to Jeff Cady, North America head of financial institutions banking at Citigroup.

A Citigroup spokesman said Heaton is the latest of four managing directors Citigroup has hired over the past year to expand its coverage of financial institutions.

The other three hires are Matthew Beitzel, who covers banks, Jonathan Zobel who advises insurers, and Mathieu Salas, who focuses on financial technology companies.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Andrew Hay)