By Lauren Hirsch

Nov 3 Maria Hackley has been appointed global co-head of the industrials group at Citigroup Inc, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

The memo was confirmed by a spokesman.

Hackley, who will focus on corporate banking activities, will work closely with global industrials co-head Wes Walraven and report to the bank's global head of corporate banking, Michael Roberts.

She has been with Citi since 1983, first covering Latin America and later financial institutions, and became a managing director in 2002.

While at Citi, Hackley has helped lead the $16.2 billion bridge financing for Aetna's acquisition of Humana and subsequent $13 billion seven-tranche debt offering in June.

Hackley has also covered Generel Electric Co and GE Capital for 10 years, helping to lead many financings, including GE Capital's $36 billion debt exchange last year. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and and Jonathan Oatis)