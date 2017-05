LONDON, April 30 Citigroup has hired Murray Roos as global head of sales for its equities and prime finance divisions, the U.S. bank said on Thursday.

Roos, who will be based in London, was recruited from Deutsche Bank, where he was most recently global co-head of prime finance and co-head of European equities. Roos has also worked at UBS, where he ran the EMEA index flow trading desk. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Goodman)