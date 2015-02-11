PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on expected U.S. Fed rate hike in June
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
Feb 11 Citigroup Inc hired Matt Swann to be head of technology for its global cards and payments businesses, a Citigroup spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Swann had been general manager of payments for Amazon.com.
Swann will be based in New York and will report to Mark Torkos, head of technology for Global Consumer Banking. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for autonomous driving systems, vehicle connectivity and electrically powered vehicles, sending its stock up about 11 percent in early trade.