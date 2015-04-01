April 1 Citibank Korea, the South Korean unit of Citigroup Inc, appointed Myung-Soon Yoo head of corporate banking, effective June 1.

Yoo rejoins Citibank after a year at JP Morgan Seoul, where she was the head of corporate banking and country branch manager.

Yoo, who has 28 years of banking experience, will also be the chairperson of the newly formed ICG Korea OpCo, a part of Citi's Institutional Clients Group. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)