(In Sept. 8 story, corrects Charrington's former title to chief executive officer from chief operating officer, paragraph 2)

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Citigroup Inc said on Monday that company veteran Peter Charrington will become the new head of its global private banking business.

Charrington, who joined Citi Private Bank in 1994 and was named chief executive officer for North America in 2009, replaces Mark Mason, according to a press release issued by the bank.

In July, Mason was promoted to chief financial officer of the company's Institutional Clients Group, replacing Jeff Bailey, who retired.

Citi has not named a successor to fill Charrington's old job yet.

Since the 2009 sale of Smith Barney to Morgan Stanley, Citi's private bank shifted focus to ultra high net worth clients with $25 million net worth or more.

Citi's private bank now employs 450 bankers worldwide, including about 170 in North America, who manage $310 billion in client assets, a spokeswoman said.

In a phone interview, Charrington said his agenda will continue many of Mason's initiatives, including increasing Citi's investment adviser base globally and launching more alternative and real estate investment projects like the one Citi did for the planned Manhattan super-skyscraper, 432 Park Avenue.

A Citi Private Bank spokeswoman said they raised $400 million in client investments for the luxury condominiums at 432 Park Avenue, which will be the tallest residential building in the United States when it is finished. (Reporting by David Henry and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; editing by Franklin Paul and David Gregorio)