BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Jan 5 Citigroup Inc appointed Shreyas Bordia managing director in its EMEA energy team based in London.
Bordia joins from Morgan Stanley, where he was part of the energy team with a primary focus on the E&P and oil field services sectors, Citigroup said in a statement.
In his new role, Bordia will work with Hamza Girach and help expand the company's coverage into the oil field services sector, Citi said. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]