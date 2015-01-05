Jan 5 Citigroup Inc appointed Shreyas Bordia managing director in its EMEA energy team based in London.

Bordia joins from Morgan Stanley, where he was part of the energy team with a primary focus on the E&P and oil field services sectors, Citigroup said in a statement.

In his new role, Bordia will work with Hamza Girach and help expand the company's coverage into the oil field services sector, Citi said. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)