Oct 23 Citigroup Inc on Monday sold $1.5
billion of Series A fixed to floating rate non-cumulative
preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Citigroup was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: CITIGROUP
AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 5.95 PCT* MATURITY PERPETUAL
TYPE SHS ISS PRICE 1,000 FIRST PAY 07/30/2013*
MOODY'S B1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/29/2012
S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL*
FITCH DOUBLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
*Fixed rate, excluding January 2023 (semi-pay date). If not
called first call date is Jan. 30, 2023, then it floats at
three-month Libor at +406.8 bps, including January 2023 with
April 30, 2023 as the first quarterly pay date.