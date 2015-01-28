Jan 28 Citibank, a unit of Citigroup Inc,
has reached an agreement with New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman to change its screening processes for checking and
savings accounts to be more forgiving of customers' histories,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
Schneiderman's office said the requirements previously in
place often hurt low-income applicants and forced them to turn
to high-cost alternative financial services, the newspaper
reported. (on.wsj.com/15MD9ys)
The new rules, scheduled to begin March 15, will change how
Citibank uses information from ChexSystems, a database that
provides data on how consumers handle deposit accounts at banks.
A consumer's ChexSystems report typically contains banking
irregularities such as check overdrafts, unsatisfied balances,
depositing fraudulent checks, or suspicious account handling.
Under the agreement, Citibank will modify its screening
criteria and only decline applicants if they have two or more
reported incidents of account abuse in recent years, the
newspaper said.
The company plans to make an announcement on Wednesday, the
Journal reported.
With this Citigroup becomes the second financial institution
to reach such an agreement.
Last June, Capital One Financial Corp had agreed to
fundamentally change the way it uses ChexSystems to restrict
only customers who land in the database for fraud.
Representatives at Citigroup and the New York Attorney
General could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S.
business hours.
(Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)