FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 hours ago
Citigroup sees slightly lower returns from branded cards business
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Earnings
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
McCain illness deprives Senate of crucial vote, Trump critic
U.S.
McCain illness deprives Senate of crucial vote, Trump critic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 14 hours ago

Citigroup sees slightly lower returns from branded cards business

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc trimmed its outlook on Friday for the profitability of its North American branded credit cards business to a 2.15 percent return on assets from 2.25 percent.

Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach, speaking in a quarterly conference call with fixed income investors, said the change is a result of changing interest rates and a greater portion of the business coming from its new Costco co-branded card. The Costco card, he said, is outperforming expectations and will bring in more revenue and income, but with a lower return on assets. (Reporting by David Henry in New York)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.