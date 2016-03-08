BRIEF-Gain Capital reports expanded $35 mln stock repurchase program
* Gain Capital announces expanded $35 million stock repurchase program
NEW YORK, March 8 Citigroup Inc first-quarter markets revenue is running 15 percent lower than a year earlier and its investment banking revenue is off by 25 percent, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
"It has been a tough quarter," Gerspach said at an investor conference.
The company expects to take a $400 million charge in the quarter "to resize both our infrastructure and capacity" in response to the tough environment, he said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Oxford Lane Capital - net asset value per share as of March 31, stood at $10.20 versus a net asset value per share at December 31, 2016 of $10.74