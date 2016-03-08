(Adds reasons for decline, stock price move, paragraphs 4-9)
NEW YORK, March 8 Citigroup Inc
first-quarter markets revenue is running 15 percent lower than a
year earlier and its investment banking revenue is off by 25
percent, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
"It has been a tough quarter," Gerspach said at an investor
conference.
The company expects to take a $400 million charge in the
quarter "to resize both our infrastructure and capacity" in
response to the tough environment, he said.
Gerspach said market volatility has hurt both trading and
new issuance. In fixed-income, spread products have been under
pressure, while revenue from rates and currencies is being
compared against good performance a year earlier.
Investment banking revenue is down largely because customers
issued less debt and equity, he said.
The slowdown has come across the company's business regions
around the world, he said.
The company has seen no change since January in its outlook
for costs for bad energy loans. When this quarter ends, reserves
for energy loans will be about 4.5 percent of the funded amount,
he said.
Aside from the repositioning charge, core expenses for the
company's Citicorp businesses will be about the same in the
first quarter as the fourth quarter, he said.
Citigroup shares were down 2.7 percent at $41.45 in
afternoon trading.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby
and David Gregorio)