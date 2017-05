Dec 9 Citigroup Inc will take a $300 million "repositioning charge" in the fourth quarter, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Wednesday.

Citi will also add $300-400 million in additional loan reserves from the third quarter for energy loans, Gerspach said at the Goldman Sachs U.S. financial services conference. (Reporting by Dan Freed and Richa Naidu; Editing by Ted Kerr)