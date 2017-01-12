NEW YORK Jan 12 Citigroup Global Markets Inc, a unit of Citigroup Inc, has resolved a four-year investigation of fee overcharges, the New York attorney general said on Thursday.

The investigation revealed that CGMI overcharged over 47,000 customers more than $22.5 million in fees, New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.

(Reporting By Karen Freifeld)