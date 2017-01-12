BRIEF-India's Centrum Capital March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
NEW YORK Jan 12 Citigroup Global Markets Inc, a unit of Citigroup Inc, has resolved a four-year investigation of fee overcharges, the New York attorney general said on Thursday.
The investigation revealed that CGMI overcharged over 47,000 customers more than $22.5 million in fees, New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld)
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
* Declared dividend for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 April 2017, payable to shareholders, of US$4.57 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)