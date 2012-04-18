April 18 Citigroup Chief Executive Officer
Vikram Pandit has put his $4.3 million mansion in Greenwich,
Connecticut up for sale.
The white-clapboard Colonial home, around the corner from
the posh Round Hill Country Club, boasts sweeping staircases,
rolling lawns, five bedrooms, and seven-and-a-half baths,
according to the tax assessor's office in Greenwich, a wealthy
community about 40 miles from New York City.
Pandit also owns a co-op apartment on the Upper West Side of
Manhattan that he bought in 2007 from the estate of the late
actor Tony Randall. Pandit paid $17.9 million.
On Tuesday, Citigroup shareholders gave a vote of no
confidence to the bank's executive compensation plan.
The non binding vote at the bank's annual meeting was a
surprising blow to Pandit.
Last month, Citibank was one of the few big banks that did
not pass regulators' tests for a dividend increase or share
buyback.