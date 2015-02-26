BOSTON Feb 25 Citigroup Inc said it will
support a rule change to make it easier for shareholders to
nominate directors, making it the latest large company to
embrace the controversial reform.
James McRitchie, a private shareholder who often files
corporate governance resolutions, said on Wednesday that
Citigroup officials told him they will back a proposal he
submitted for a vote at the company's annual meeting in April.
It calls for including on Citigroup proxy statement and voting
forms candidates nominated by shareholders who may not own much
stock, a change known as "proxy access."
McRitchie said he expects other companies to make similar
reforms soon. "It's the beginning of a huge wave," he said.
A bank representative confirmed it will support the
shareholder resolution. "Citi has always worked to stay at the
forefront of good governance and we value robust engagement with
our shareholders," the bank said in an e-mailed statement.
General Electric Co said on Feb. 11 it had put a similar
change in place with new bylaws. [ID: nL1N0VL2P0] Advocates say
the change helps make boards less insular and more responsive to
investor concerns.
But some business groups including the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce worry such rules could advance the agendas of activist
investors who buy stakes in companies and then lobby for
strategic shifts or spinoffs.
The shareholder resolution that Citigroup will support would
allow groups of up to 20 shareholders who together own at least
3 percent of company stock, held for at least three years, to
nominate directors for up to 20 percent of its board seats,
terms similar to those GE put in place.
McRitchie said he hoped Citigroup would quickly adopt the
changes if approved by a majority of shareholders. The bank
representative declined to comment on what would happen if the
measure passes.
The company's annual meeting is scheduled to take place on
April 28, Citigroup said in a separate securities filing on
Wednesday.
