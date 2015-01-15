Jan 15 Citigroup Inc
* Citigroup Inc CEO Mike Corbat: 'no reason' to think 2015
economic environment will be less challenging than 2014
* Citigroup executives speak to analysts after releasing
quarterly results
* Citigroup CFO John Gerspach affirms performance targets
* Citigroup CFO sees low-to-mid single digit percentage
revenue growth in core businesses
* Citigroup CEO Corbat: capital return application to fed
was made to receive 'an unqualified pass'
* Citigroup CFO: do not expect 'significant levels of
repositioning' costs in 2015
* Citigroup's Corbat: 'We are not a seller of Banamex and I
don't think we can be any more clear about that'
* Citigroup's Corbat on capital return application to fed:
'I feel good about our submission'
* Citigroup's Corbat: 'We had terrific engagement from the
Fed at every level' before submitting capital return application
* Citigroup CFO: outlook includes 'significant reduction' in
legal costs
* Citigroup CFO: expect to meet targets for return on
equity, efficiency in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By David Henry)