NEW YORK Jan 17 Citigroup Inc posted
$2.32 billion of charges for layoffs and lawsuits in the bank's
first financial report under its new chief executive, Michael
Corbat.
Even with the charges, the bank reported higher
fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as trading revenue rebounded
from a year earlier.
Net income was $1.2 billion, or 38 cents a share, compared
with $956 million, or 31 cents a share, in same quarter of 2011.
Results were reduced by new legal costs of $1.29 billion, or
27 cents a share, and a previously announced corporate
restructuring charge of $1.03 billion, or 21 cents a share.
Expenses recorded for changes in the value of some of the
bank's debt and obligations of derivatives counterparties were
10 cents a share, compared with 1 cent a year earlier.