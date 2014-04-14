April 14 Citigroup Inc's quarterly net
profit rose 4 percent as a smaller loss on its troubled assets
made up for a drop in revenue and profit from its core trading
and lending businesses.
First-quarter adjusted net income rose to $4.15 billion, or
$1.30 per share, from $4.00 billion, or $1.29 per share a year
earlier, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Monday.
The adjusted net loss from Citi Holdings, which holds the
bank's portfolio of troubled assets left over from the financial
crisis, eased to $292 million from $798 million a year earlier.
In the company's core business, known as Citicorp, net
income fell 8 percent and revenue fell 5 percent due to a
decline in revenue from bond trading and home mortgage lending.
The first-quarter results were hit by higher legal costs.
During the quarter, the company announced that it was
investigating a $400 million loan fraud in its Mexico
subsidiary.
Total net income under Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles rose to $3.94 billion, or $1.23 per share, from $3.81
billion, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tanya Agrawal in
Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)