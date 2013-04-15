UPDATE 3-Apple considers bidding for big stake in Toshiba chip business - report
* Creditors seen approving chip unit as loan collateral - sources (Adds creditors likely to approve loans with chip business as collateral)
(Corrects percentage figure in headline and first paragraph to 30 from 31, to reflect rounding of billion figures to two decimal places throughout the story)
April 15 Citigroup Inc reported a 30 percent rise in first-quarter profit as it drew down loss reserves for mortgage loans, and revenue from its securities and investment banking business swelled.
Net income rose to $3.81 billion, or $1.23 per share from $2.93 billion, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain accounting adjustments in both periods, net income rose to $4.01 billion, or $1.29 per share, from $3.42 billion, or $1.11 per share. (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Creditors seen approving chip unit as loan collateral - sources (Adds creditors likely to approve loans with chip business as collateral)
BUDAPEST, April 14 When it comes to debt, Tamas Balogh likes to play it safe. Only the option to lock in monthly payments on his mortgage for 10 years gave him the confidence to buy a used flat in Budapest's booming property market.