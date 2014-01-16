Jan 16 Citigroup Inc's quarterly profit
rose 21 percent as expenses declined and the company drew down
reserves it had taken against bad mortgage loans.
Fourth-quarter adjusted net income rose to $2.60 billion, or
82 cents per share, from $2.15 billion, or 69 cents per share,
in the same period of 2012, the third-largest U.S. bank said on
Thursday.
Net income as reported under Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles (GAAP) rose to $2.69 billion, or 85 cents per share,
from $1.20 billion, or 38 cents a share, a year earlier.
The year-earlier GAAP results were reduced by charges
relating to reorganizing operations and cutting jobs of $653
million, or 21 cents per share.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tanya Agrawal in
Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)