By David Henry and Tanya Agrawal
April 14 Citigroup Inc posted
better-than-expected quarterly income as losses on troubled
assets narrowed, but revenue declined in many of its major
businesses and operating expenses remained stubbornly high.
The biggest boon to Citigroup's first-quarter results came
from Citi Holdings, the unit that houses the assets it's looking
to shed. But echoing JPMorgan Chase & Co's results on
Friday, Citigroup was hurt overall by a decline in revenue from
bond trading and home mortgage lending.
Citigroup's Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said he
would not be surprised if bond trading revenue fell 5 to 10
percent for the industry this year.
As with JPMorgan, many of Citigroup's other major businesses
posted double-digit percentage declines in revenue.
But Citigroup's results did beat analysts' average
expectations, and shares rose 4.2 percent to $47.61, putting
them on track to log their biggest one-day percentage gain since
January 2013.
The stock gains came after the bank's shares lost some 9
percent since late March, when Citigroup failed to win Federal
Reserve approval to pay a higher dividend and buy back more
shares.
Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat has been struggling
to improve the bank's relationship with regulators, and the
Fed's rejection was a stinging blow. Corbat said he expects to
be held accountable for the rejection when the board of
directors determines his pay.
The bank has given investors other bad news recently.
In February Citigroup said it was investigating $400 million
of fraudulent loans it discovered it had made to a company in
Mexico. The bank has terminated one employee in the fraud, and
expects to dismiss others, Corbat told analysts on Monday.
Citigroup has found a second set of fraudulent loans, also
linked to a supplier of Mexican oil company Pemex, but
the loans were less than $30 million, and it expects to fully
recoup the funds, Gerspach said. He declined to identify the
company.
First-quarter adjusted net income rose to $4.15 billion, or
$1.30 per share, from $4.00 billion, or $1.29 per share a year
earlier, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Monday.
Total net income under Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles rose to $3.94 billion, or $1.23 per share, from $3.81
billion, or $1.23 per share.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of $1.14
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The adjusted loss at Citi Holdings, which holds the bank's
portfolio of troubled assets left over from the financial
crisis, eased to $292 million from $798 million a year earlier.
For all of Citigroup, adjusted revenue dropped 2 percent to
$20.12 billion.
Operating expenses fell at a slower rate, slipping 1 percent
to $12.15 billion.
STILL WAITING MORE WORD FROM FED
The Fed's capital plan rejection wrecked what was left of
Citigroup's chances of meeting a key profitability target Corbat
announced a year ago - a 2015 profit equal to at least 10
percent of a measure of the bank's common equity.
That ratio, known as return on tangible common equity, is a
measure of how effectively the bank uses shareholders' money to
generate income.
"We are committed to bringing our capital planning process
to the highest possible standards, befitting an institution of
our global reach. I will dedicate whatever resources and make
whatever changes necessary to achieve this critical goal,"
Corbat said in a statement.
Gerspach told reporters that the bank still has not received
a formal letter from the Fed detailing its issues with the
bank's capital plan. He said, however, that Citigroup has no
reason to believe the Fed objects to its global business model.
Instead, regulators seem to have taken issue with the way
Citigroup identifies and quantifies risks in stress scenarios
when it is planning for its capital needs, Gerspach said.
Citigroup's two previous quarterly reports missed market
estimates, adding to the pressure on the bank's executives to
deliver on Monday.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by
assets, reported lower-than-expected earnings on Friday, largely
due to a 21 percent decline in bond trading revenue.
Bank of America Corp will report quarterly results
on Wednesday, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan
Stanley will report on Thursday.
In fixed-income trading for Citigroup, adjusted revenue fell
18 percent to $3.85 billion from a year earlier as clients took
to the sidelines to await more clarity from the Fed on interest
rates. For its adjusted results, Citigroup strips out tax
changes and the impact of changes in value of its debt and in
the creditworthiness of its derivatives.
Investors are trying to gauge how much of the decline in
fixed income business is temporary, and how much is permanent
because of new, tighter rules being imposed by regulators to
protect the financial system.
Citigroup has cut another 200 to 300 jobs, or about 2
percent of its global markets workforce due to market
conditions, a source said.
Expenses for job cuts and other costs linked to
repositioning its businesses rose to $211 million from $148
million a year earlier.
Legal costs rose to $945 million from $710 million.
Ahead of Monday's report, analysts had said Citigroup would
likely have to spend more on legal and compliance matters
because of the rejection of the capital plan and multiple
problems at its Mexican subsidiary, Banamex.
