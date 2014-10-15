* Adjusted third-quarter net profit rises 13 pct, tops
estimates
* Adjusted revenue rises 10 pct to $20 billion
* Shares rise 3.1 percent
(Adds details on sale of Japan business, reduced ambitions in
Asia)
By Anil D'Silva and David Henry
Oct 15 Citigroup Inc said it was pulling
out of consumer banking in 11 markets, including Japan and
Egypt, as the U.S. bank with the biggest international business
looks to cut persistently high costs.
The third-largest U.S. bank, built with a series of
acquisitions spanning back to the 1980s, has been trying to slim
down since the financial crisis to be as profitable as rivals.
It has shed hundreds of billions of dollars of bad assets.
The latest exits were the result of studies the bank began
in early 2012 to figure out which countries were not profitable
enough for retail banking.
Getting results took a long time, partly because the bank
did not have standardised accounting systems across all
countries to compare the units' profitability, sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters in 2013. A spokesman for Citigroup
said the bank has long had systems in place to consistently
measure profitability across businesses and geography.
The deliberate pace at which Chief Executive Officer Michael
Corbat is fixing its business underscores how hard it is to fix
a business as sprawling as Citigroup, which operates in more
than 100 countries. Corbat told analysts that in shedding the
poorly performing businesses the company is also taking a
valuable step toward reducing complexity.
Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach, speaking earlier to
reporters, said the bank first identified sub-standard
businesses about a year-and-a-half ago and tried to fix them
before concluding they had to go.
"Better late than never," said stock analyst Mike Mayo of
CLSA.
Citigroup separately announced the results of a probe that
also illustrates how hard it is to manage the bank: it found a
new $15 million fraud at its Mexican unit, Banamex, which has
been roiled by a series of mishaps.
The bank is showing some signs of progress in streamlining
itself. On Tuesday, it posted stronger-than-expected
third-quarter adjusted net income of $3.67 billion, or $1.15 per
share, from $3.26 billion, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.
Profit was boosted by better results from its portfolio of
troubled assets left over from the financial crisis.
Its shares rose 3.1 percent on Tuesday to $51.47.
Adjusted results exclude a tax benefit from last year and
accounting adjustments linked to changes in the value of the
company's debt.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.12 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FOCUSING ON EXPENSES
But the bank still has work to do. Expenses at Citicorp,
which houses the bank's main businesses, rose 11 percent, while
revenue rose 8 percent. The increase in expenses came from money
set aside to cover expected legal liabilities.
The bank has been trying to rein in its expenses for about a
decade. At a meeting with 300 Citigroup executives in February,
CEO Corbat stressed the need to focus on expenses and efficiency
this year.
Shedding retail businesses in 11 markets may help -
stripping out these units would have reduced operating expenses
by $1.34 billion over the last year, while reducing net income
by only $34 million. The bank said it would exit Costa Rica,
Czech Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Hungary,
Japan, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru, as well as the consumer
finance business in Korea. It will continue to serve
institutional clients in these markets.
In December 2012, Citigroup said it was withdrawing from
consumer banking in five other countries. After these latest
exits, the bank will serve consumers in about 24 countries.
ASIAN EXITS
Citi has previously flagged its reduced ambitions in Asia,
where it faces tough competition in developed markets like Japan
and Korea from entrenched local players, and a rising challenge
from regional rivals such as Australia's ANZ and
Malaysia's CIMB.
Cutbacks in its less profitable Asian markets will help Citi
focus on the rest of the region, which reported record revenue
of $3.9 billion for the third quarter this year, with profits up
39 percent on the same period a year ago.
In April Citi said it would close around a third of its
branches in Korea, becoming the third global bank to trim its
presence in the country after Standard Chartered
and HSBC both pulled
back.
Citi is screening bidders for its Japan consumer banking
business, which includes Diners Club credit card, amid weak loan
demand and falling interest margins in a market where the
U.S.-based lender has operated for over 100 years.
Four banks - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc,
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Shinsei Bank Ltd
and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc -
remain on the shortlist of potential buyers after the first
round of bidding last month, people with knowledge of the matter
said. They said the second round of bidding was likely to take
place next month.
The four Japanese banks could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Anil D'Silva in
Bangalore; Additional reporting by Neha Dimri, Taiga Uranaka in
Tokyo, Lawrence White in Hong Kong; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty, Dan Wilchins, Lisa Shumaker and Will Waterman)