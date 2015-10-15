BRIEF-CAPREIT reports 6.8 pct rise in Q1 revenue
May 9 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Oct 15 Citigroup Inc, the third biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 51 percent rise in quarterly profit as a fall in operating, legal and repositioning costs more than made up for lower revenue.
Net income rose to $4.29 billion, or $1.35 per share, in the third quarter from $2.84 billion, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier, when the bank had taken a near $2 billion charge for litigation and restructuring costs.
Adjusting for certain accounting items, Citigroup's net profit rose 35.7 percent to $4.16 billion, or $1.31 per share.
Revenue fell about 5 percent to $18.69 billion.
Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $1.28 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 09 (Fitch) Following its peer review of the largest Guatemalan banks, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for the following financial institutions: --Banco Industrial S.A., --BI Bank, S.A., --Contecnica S.A., --Financiera Industrial, S.A., --Industrial Senior Trust, --Industrial Subordinated Trust, --Westrust Bank (International) Limited --Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala S.A., --Mercom Bank Limited, --Agromercantil Se