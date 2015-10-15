* 3rd-qtr profit $1.31/shr, beats estimates
* Operating expenses fall 18 pct
* Institutional client group adjusted revenue up 3 pct
* Shares rise as much as 4.3 pct
By David Henry and Sweta Singh
Oct 15 Citigroup Inc reported a 51 percent
jump in quarterly profit as lower costs more than made up for a
fall in revenue amid increased market volatility and uncertainty
about the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike.
Legal and related costs of the No.3 U.S. bank by assets
nosedived from a year earlier, with the lender putting most of
the problems stemming from the financial crisis behind it.
Operating expenses fell 18 percent as Chief Executive
Michael Corbat works through his plan to exit businesses where
profits and prospects are not worthwhile.
U.S. banks including Citi, JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Bank of America Corp are cutting costs to boost earnings
as overnight fund rates stay near zero and fixed-income trading,
long a source of revenue growth, shows no sign of picking up.
Citi shares rose as much as 4.3 percent on Thursday.
Citi Holdings, "the bad bank" that holds assets marked for
sale, saw the biggest plunge in revenue, a steep 32 percent, as
assets in the unit shrank 20 percent.
The lender expects to close an additional $31 billion in
Citi Holdings' asset sales in the fourth quarter, Corbat said on
a conference call.
Revenue decline in Citicorp, Citi's largest unit that holds
core businesses, was the smallest at 2 percent.
"It was a relatively straightforward quarter - a positive in
our view considering both the complexity of Citi and the
volatility experienced globally in the third quarter," Deutsche
Bank analyst Matt O'Connor wrote in a note.
Citi's institutional clients group was the only unit to post
a rise in revenue, helped by higher private banking and equity
market income.
HEADWINDS
Citi is the most international of U.S. banks, with half of
its revenue coming from markets outside North America.
The lender's revenue from Asia fell amid slowing economic
growth in China.
Revenue from fixed income markets declined about 16 percent
to $2.58 billion, reflecting a trend seen in the results of
other big U.S. banks.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which also reported results
on Thursday, said bond trading revenue fell 33 percent.
JPMorgan and BofA also reported a fall in third-quarter
revenue this week, hurt by muted trading.
Citi's adjusted return-on-assets rose to 0.91 percent from
0.64 percent, meeting Corbat's target of at least 0.9 percent
for the year.
Total revenue fell about 5 percent to $18.69 billion. Net
income rose to $4.29 billion from $2.84 billion a year
earlier.
Adjusting for some accounting items, profit rose nearly 38
percent to $1.31 per share, beating the average analyst estimate
of $1.28 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The results reflect Citi's success in winning approval from
the Federal Reserve to buy back stock. The number of shares
outstanding fell 2 percent from a year earlier, boosting
earnings per share.
Citi will favor stock buybacks over dividends as long as its
shares trade below their tangible book value, Corbat said.
Citi's shares were at $52.84 in afternoon trading, well
below the stock's tangible book value, which rose to $60.07 in
the third quarter from $57.41 a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New
York, additional reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)