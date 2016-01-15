(Corrects to insert first name and title of Chief Executive
Michael Corbat in paragraph 12)
* 4th-qtr total costs fall 22.8 pct
* Citicorp adj. revenue down 2 pct
* Slips to No.4 U.S. bank by assets
* Shares fall to near 3-year low
By Sweta Singh and David Henry
Jan 15 Citigroup Inc reported a massive
jump in quarterly profit as a sharp drop in legal costs and
gains from the disposal of unwanted assets masked weak revenue
from its core business.
Shares of Citi, which was displaced by Wells Fargo & Co
as the No.3 U.S. bank by assets, fell as much as 7.2
percent to a near three-year low of $42.11 on Friday.
U.S. banks struggled to grow their revenue last year, hurt
by near-zero interest rates, a slump in oil prices and investor
cautiousness due to worries about slowing growth in China.
Most banks have resorted to aggressive cost controls to
boost profits and Citi was no different. The bank has also been
exiting less profitable markets and businesses.
Adjusted revenue from its main Citicorp business declined 2
percent in the fourth quarter, but lower costs helped the unit
increase profit.
"It is almost impossible to specify what the 'true'
operating results were," Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski
wrote in a note.
The bank's legal and repositioning costs plunged to $724
million from $3.55 billion, a year earlier. Total expenses fell
22.8 percent to $11.13 billion.
Costs cuts and a smaller legal bill also helped JPMorgan
Chase & Co report a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit
on Thursday, and the largest U.S. bank by assets forecast
incremental increases in the amount set aside for losses on
loans to the energy sector this year.
Citi set aside about $250 million to cover losses related to
its energy portfolio and the bank said its 2016 provisioning
would depend on where oil prices ultimately settle.
Wells Fargo, the biggest U.S. residential mortgage lender
and a major lender to the energy industry, reported a 0.8
percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday as it set aside more
money to cover bad loans.
ASSETS SHRINK
Citi's adjusted revenue rose 4.2 percent to $18.64 billion
in the quarter ended Dec. 31, but the increase came from gains
on sale of assets from its Citi Holdings portfolio, which shrank
43 percent.
"We have undoubtedly become a simpler, smaller, safer and
stronger institution. We have sharpened our focus on target
clients, shedding over 20 consumer and institutional businesses
in the process," Chief Executive Michael Corbat said in a
statement.
On Citi sliding to No.4 ranking among U.S. banks in terms of
assets, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said the bank was
focusing on being efficient, not on winning bragging rights over
other banks.
Citicorp achieved an efficiency ratio of 57 percent for
2015, the higher end of Corbat's target of 5357 percent.
Investors, however, worry that slowing growth in emerging
markets, where Citi has more assets than other U.S. banks, may
undermine its results.
Citi's net profit rose to $3.34 billion, or $1.02 per share,
in the quarter from $344 million, or 6 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the bank earned $1.06 per share, beating
the average analyst estimate of $1.05, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Investment banking revenue rose 6 percent to $1.13 billion,
while fixed income revenue rose 7 percent to $2.22 billion.
Citi shares have fallen about 12 percent so far this year,
while the broader KBW bank index has declined about 10
percent.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh and David Henry; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)