Oct 30 Citigroup Inc revised its third-quarter results lower due to a $600 million increase in legal accruals.

The bank adjusted its third-quarter net income to $2.84 billion from $3.44 billion, citing "rapidly evolving regulatory inquiries and investigations".

The company, which had reported third-quarter results on Oct. 14, said its profit on a per share basis was 88 cents in the quarter. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)