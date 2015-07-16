July 16 Citigroup Inc, the third biggest
U.S. bank by assets, reported its highest quarterly profit in
eight years as restructuring efforts and cost cuts paid off and
legal expenses plunged.
Net income rose to $4.85 billion, or $1.51 per share, in the
second quarter ended June 30 from $181 million, or 3 cents per
share, a year earlier, when the bank was hit by a $3.8 billion
legal charge.
Adjusting for legal costs and some accounting items, Citi's
net income rose 18 percent to $4.65 billion, or $1.45 per share,
from $3.93 billion, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.34 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the results were comparable.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri and Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru and
David Henry in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)