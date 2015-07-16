* 2nd-qtr adjusted profit $1.45/shr vs. est. $1.34
* Citicorp expenses fall 6 pct
* Fixed income revenue down 1 pct
* Shares hit record high
(Adds CFO comment from call with reporters)
By Neha Dimri and David Henry
July 16 Citigroup Inc, the third biggest
U.S. bank by assets, reported its highest quarterly profit since
the financial crisis as Chief Executive Michael Corbat's
restructuring and cost-cutting efforts paid off and the bank's
legal expenses plunged.
Under Corbat, who replaced Vikram Pandit as CEO in 2012,
Citi has been selling retail operations in several countries,
shrinking its U.S. branch network and disposing of non-core
businesses.
The bank's shares rose 3 percent to a six-and-a-half-year
high of $58.18 on Thursday after its adjusted earnings handily
beat analysts' estimates.
Operating expenses in Citicorp, which holds the bank's core
businesses, fell 6 percent to $9.8 billion in the second
quarter.
Citi shrank the assets of Citi Holdings, which houses
businesses it plans to sell, by 22 percent compared with 19
percent in the first quarter. The unit posted earnings of $157
million.
"Through active expense and balance sheet discipline, we are
on track to reach our financial targets for the year," Corbat
said in a statement.
Corbat set out two years ago to increase Citi's return on
assets and make it more efficient. He also aimed to raise the
bank's return on equity, but faced hurdles when the U.S. Federal
Reserve rejected his capital-return plan.
The Fed finally approved the bank's new buyback plan in
March and allowed it to raise dividend for the first time since
2008.
Citi's return on average assets was 1.06 percent in the
quarter ended June 30, higher than Corbat's target of at least
0.9 percent for the year.
Efficiency ratio in the Citicorp unit was 55 percent, the
midpoint of Corbat's target of 5357 percent.
Revenue from Citi's fixed income business fell 1 percent to
$3.06 billion, a much smaller decline than that reported by
other Wall Street banks.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which reported a steep fall
in profit earlier on Thursday, said net revenue from
fixed-income, currency and commodity trading plunged 28 percent.
Bank of America Corp's fixed income revenue fell 9.3
percent, while JPMorgan Chase & Co posted a 10 percent
drop.
Revenue in Citi's Institutional Clients Group, which
includes its investment banking and fixed income and equities
trading businesses, rose 2 percent to $8.58 billion.
The quarter included a charge of $175 million in Citi's
equity trading business as collateral the bank held against
client financing transactions was less liquid than it thought,
Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach told reporters on a
conference call.
Citi discovered the valuation error in a "periodic review"
of collateral, he said. Without the charge, equity trading
revenue would have risen 26 percent instead of falling 1
percent, Gerspach said.
Citi's net income rose to $4.85 billion, or $1.51 per share,
from $181 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier, when
the bank was hit by a $3.8 billion legal charge.
Adjusting for legal costs and some accounting items,
earnings rose 18 percent to $4.65 billion, or $1.45 per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of $1.34 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total adjusted revenue fell 1.5 percent to $19.16 billion,
coming slightly above analysts' expectations of $19.11 billion.
(Additional reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)