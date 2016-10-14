Oil prices build on gains on expectation of extended crude supply cut
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to show that profit fell 10.5 percent, not 7.8 percent)
Oct 14 Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 10.5 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by lower revenue from equity trading.
The bank's net income fell to $3.84 billion, or $1.24 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $4.29 billion, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.
Total adjusted revenue fell 4 percent to $17.76 billion.
Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $1.16 per share. It was not immediately clear if the results were comparable.
Equity markets revenue fell about 34 percent, driven by lower market activity.
In the year-earlier quarter, the bank recorded a gain of $180 million on the sale of a business in Mexico and a $140 million valuation adjustment in its equity markets division.
Citigroup, the most international of the large U.S. banks, has been exiting less-profitable operations in markets around the world, consolidating back offices and cutting jobs to become leaner.
Adjusted revenue from Citicorp, the bank's core business, rose 0.6 percent to $16.88 billion, while expenses rose 3 percent to $9.58 billion.
Earlier on Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 7.6 percent drop in quarterly profit after recording a tax expense, compared with a rare tax benefit a year earlier, but both revenue and profit beat analyst estimates.
Wells Fargo & Co reported a 3.7 percent fall in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
