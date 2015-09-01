NEW YORK, Sept 1 William O'Donnell, the former head Treasury strategist at RBS Securities, joined Citigroup as a market analyst on its interest rates team, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

O'Donnell and Ed Acton, another RBS Treasury strategist, left the U.S. broker-dealer unit of the Royal Bank of Scotland in August. Tyler Tucci, an RBS interest rate strategist, left the bank in June, according to RBS spokeswoman Sarah Lukashok.

Earlier this year, RBS said it will shrink its investment banking operations globally to refocus on lending in Britain, with planned job cuts at its U.S. trading business.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)