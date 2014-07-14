July 14 Citigroup Inc said it agreed to
pay $7 billion to settle a U.S. government investigation into
mortgage-backed securities the bank sold in the run-up to the
2008 financial crisis.
Citigroup said on Monday it would pay a total of $4.5
billion in cash and provide $2.5 billion in consumer relief.
The bank said it would take a related pre-tax charge of
about $3.8 billion in the second quarter.
The settlement figure was more that twice what many analysts
expected earlier this year but less than the $12 billion the
government had sought in negotiations with the bank.
(Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)