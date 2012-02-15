EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Feb 15 Citigroup Inc has agreed to pay $158.3 million to settle U.S. civil claims that it defrauded the government with regard to some home loans extended by its CitiMortgage unit.
The settlement resolves claims under the federal False Claims Act, and concerned more than six years of misconduct, according to U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan.
It was approved by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan, Bharara said.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has