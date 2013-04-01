* Shareholders said bank hid exposure to risky debt
* Judge questions fees, lack of payments by individuals
By Jonathan Stempel
April 1 A Manhattan federal judge on Monday
signaled he will not rubber-stamp Citigroup Inc's proposed
$590 million settlement of a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of
hiding tens of billions of dollars of toxic mortgage assets.
U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein asked lawyers for the bank
and its shareholders to address several issues at an April 8
fairness hearing, including requested legal fees and expenses of
roughly $100 million, and the absence of payments by former
Citigroup executives.
Citigroup spokesman Mark Costiglio declined to comment.
Peter Linden, a partner at the law firm Kirby McInerney who
represents the shareholders, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Stein joined other judges in recent years to question the
fairness of large legal settlements in the financial industry.
Citigroup awaits a decision from the federal appeals court
in New York on whether Stein's colleague Jed Rakoff properly
rejected a $285 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission over the alleged defrauding of investors.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan
cited that case in delaying a decision to approve the SEC's $602
million insider trading settlement with a unit of Steven Cohen's
hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors LP.
The $590 million settlement resolved claims by Citigroup
shareholders from Feb. 26, 2007 to April 18, 2008 that the bank
failed in those years to properly write down risky debt, often
backed by subprime mortgages, and concealed the risks.
Citigroup lost $27.68 billion in 2008, and by March 2009 its
market value had sunk roughly $250 billion from the start of the
class period. The shareholder settlement is separate from a $730
million accord with bondholders last month.
According to court papers, the shareholder settlement also
resolved claims against several former top Citigroup officials,
including Chief Executive Charles Prince and senior adviser
Robert Rubin. Stein asked whether this was proper.
"Does the absence of any payments from the individual
defendants render the settlement unfair to class members who
still hold the Citigroup stock they purchased during the class
period?" he asked both sides to address.
Stein also asked for more information, including how much a
reasonable client would pay to justify fees for lead counsel and
other lawyers equal to 16.5 percent of the settlement amount, or
about $97.4 million, plus $2.8 million for expenses.
The judge asked both sides to address questions about how
settlement funds would be allocated.
Lead plaintiffs included several former employees and
directors of Automated Trading Desk Inc, which Citigroup bought
in October 2007 for about $680 million.
The case is In re: Citigroup Inc Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 07-09901.