NEW YORK, July 13 Citigroup agreed to pay
$7 billion to resolve a U.S. government investigation into
shoddy mortgage-backed securities the bank sold in the run-up to
the 2008 financial crisis in a settlement set to be announced on
Monday, sources said.
The $7 billion includes $4 billion in cash to the U.S.
Department of Justice, $2.5 billion in consumer relief, more
than $200 million to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
and just under $300 million to settle probes by five states,
said sources familiar with the negotiations.
Spokespeople for the Justice Department and the bank
declined comment. Representatives of attorneys general of New
York, Delaware, California, Massachusetts and Illinois, the
states said to be involved, did not immediately return requests
for comment. Nor did the FDIC.
The settlement, signed over the weekend, caps months of
negotiations, during which the government demanded $12 billion
and threatened to sue Citigroup, according to the sources.
The deal is scheduled to be announced on Monday morning when
Citigroup executives also will report second-quarter results
before the stock market opens in New York, the sources said.
The $7 billion has surprised stock analysts and people
inside the bank, who expected Citigroup to resolve the
investigations for much less.
Citigroup is the second major bank to settle with
authorities since President Barack Obama ordered the formation
of a task force to investigate the sale and packaging of toxic
home loans, which were at the center of the 2008 financial
crisis. The Justice Department issued more than a dozen
subpoenas to financial institutions in early 2012.
Bank of America Corp also has been negotiating with
the Justice Department over similar claims.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank, last
year agreed to pay $13 billion to settle government probes over
the packaging of toxic mortgages, including by Bear Stearns and
Washington Mutual, which the bank acquired during the crisis.
The $13 billion JPMorgan accord was comprised of a $2
billion penalty to the Justice Department, $4 billion in
consumer relief, $4 billion to the Federal Housing Finance
Agency, and $3 billion to other authorities.
Citigroup's penalty to the Justice Department is twice what
JPMorgan paid, though it had handled far fewer mortgage-backed
securities, because investigators found more evidence of
defective loans in the bank's securities and more awareness of
the wrongdoing at the time, the sources said.
At the same time, the Citigroup settlement covers the bank's
potential exposure for tens of billions of dollars' worth of
collateralized debt obligations, the sources said. JPMorgan got
no such release in its deal.
LONG NEGOTIATIONS
Negotiations with Citigroup, the third largest U.S. bank,
began with a meeting in Brooklyn in November, the day the
JPMorgan settlement was announced, one source said.
In late April, the bank offered $363 million, the sources
said. At a May 2 meeting in Washington, the government demanded
the bank increase its offer, sources said, and Citi responded
with $700 million.
Justice did not consider the offer realistic, according to
sources. Citi then came up with $1 billion in cash and $2
billion in consumer relief, one source said.
But by then, Justice made a demand of $12 billion, sources
said.
Negotiations reached a fevered pitch the week of June 9,
with Citigroup requesting to meet with U.S. Attorney General
Eric Holder several times that week, only to be rebuffed, one
source said.
The Department of Justice gave Citigroup until June 13 to
come back with a serious offer. By that Sunday, Citigroup agreed
to pay $3.6 billion in cash, $2.5 billion in consumer relief and
$900 million more to cover probes by five states and the FDIC,
one source said.
The department threatened to sue Citigroup, but on June 17
postponed a planned announcement, sources said.
Top Justice Department officials were preoccupied with the
capture of a suspect in the 2012 attack on U.S. diplomatic
facilities in Benghazi, Libya, and other commitments, sources
said.
The bank then worked on the consumer relief portion and Tony
West, the No. 3 Justice Department official, negotiated for Citi
to settle with the states and FDIC for $500 million, rather than
$900 million, one source said.
The $400 million difference was moved into the Justice
Department's bucket, where it was no longer tax deductible as a
business expense, the source said.
IMPACT ON RESULTS
How much the deal will reduce Citigroup's quarterly results
on Monday depends on various factors.
Citigroup has not disclosed how much of the legal cost it
has already incurred by booking reserves. Analysts have
estimated its legal reserves at between $2 billion and $3.5
billion.
Citigroup said in May that possible litigation losses in
excess of its reserves could be as much as $5 billion.
Analysts, on average, have expected Citigroup to report on
Monday that it earned $1.09 a share in the second-quarter, down
nearly 13 percent from a year earlier, according to a survey by
Thomson Reuters. It's not clear whether the estimates had been
updated to include the expected settlement.
