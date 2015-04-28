(Recasts throughout, adds comments from CEO)
NEW YORK, April 28 Citigroup Inc
shareholders re-elected directors and overwhelmingly sided with
the board on proposals at their annual meeting on Tuesday even
as their stock traded for less than the company thinks it is
worth.
A resolution endorsing the company's executive pay for this
past year won 84 percent support, according to a preliminary
tally, the company said. Shareholders turned down proposals that
were opposed by the company and that had called for more
disclosure of spending for lobbying government officials and
more reporting on stock vesting for employees who leave for
government posts.
CEO Mike Corbat, in response to a question from stock
analyst Mike Mayo, said the company wanted to continue
repurchasing its stock while it was trading below tangible book
value, but would not be hasty in selling additional assets and
drawing down capital.
Corbat said the company had the "right sense of urgency"
about the buybacks while meeting capital requirements from
regulators.
In March, the Federal Reserve said it would allow the
company to buy back $7.8 billion of stock after it stress-tested
the company's capital plan. The decision was a boost to Corbat
after the regulator last year rejected the company's buyback
plan.
Citigroup has pegged its tangible book value per share, a
measure of its net worth, at $57.66, as of the end of March. The
stock traded at $52.72 early Tuesday afternoon.
Corbat said the shares would rise as the company met his
goal of producing better profits more consistently. He said his
performance on the goal so far "is mixed."
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Ted Botha)