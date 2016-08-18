(Corrects spelling of firm name Portales in third paragraph)
By David Henry
NEW YORK Aug 18 Earlier this year, an analyst
asked Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Michael Corbat what he
would do if activist investors tried to shake things up after
what seems like eons of underperformance.
Corbat's response? He would take the new shareholders down
to the U.S. Federal Reserve so they could see the limitations he
faces.
"He was confident that they would not have any success with
getting the regulators to look kindly on their plans," said
Charles Peabody of Portales Partners, recounting his March
meeting with Corbat.
The Fed's tight control over capital distributions, business
plans and interest rates is a challenge for all big U.S. banks
today. But Citigroup may be the best example of how the Fed's
efforts to make the banking system safer are tying management's
hands and frustrating shareholders.
Corbat is planning to set out new targets later this year,
and people close to him say he knows the pressure is on. Yet he
has little choice but to ask for more patience, analysts say.
Corbat and his management team have been meeting with analysts
and investors for months, explaining Citi's situation.
Citigroup needed more than $45 billion in bailouts during
the 2007-2009 financial crisis - more than any other bank - and
regulators have kept it on a tight leash. That left it lagging
its peers in terms of capital returned to shareholders and its
share performance. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1mZb4h8)
As the 56-year-old former bond trader approaches his fourth
anniversary as CEO, the bank is slipping further away from
financial targets he set out in March 2013 and analysts' profit
forecasts suggest the goals will remain elusive.
"It is an adjustment that is taking longer than would have
been expected," said Macrae Sykes, an analyst at money manager
Gabelli & Co, which owns Citigroup shares.
Returns on capital "have been underwhelming the last couple
of years," he added. "It just continues to be a challenging
environment."
PATIENCE WEARING THIN
Shortly after taking the helm, Corbat set the goal of
reaching a 10 percent return on equity by 2015.
Last year, the gauge, which measures how well a bank uses
shareholder capital to earn profits, only hit 9.2 percent and
analyst estimates suggest it may slip to 7.5 percent this year.
While low interest rates depress earnings, the Fed's
requirement that Citigroup retain more and more capital make it
harder to hit the earnings-to-capital ratio target.
Analysts say the Fed would need to allow the bank to return
as much as it earns to significantly improve shareholders'
returns and the Fed now lets Citi distribute about 65 percent of
its capital. Corbat reached that level in June when he won
approval from the regulator to triple the bank's dividend and
increase spending on its stock buybacks by more than a third.
Previously, Citi had failed Fed tests of its capital plans
twice.
While no activist investors have stepped forward with big
stakes in Citigroup, they have been eyeing big bank stocks for
some time.
On Monday, ValueAct Capital Management disclosed a 2 percent
stake in Morgan Stanley, spurring chatter on Wall Street
about who might be targeted next.
Even without activists investors, investor patience is
wearing thin.
"Citi management owes investors an explanation as to how
they are going to get capital out of the business," said Keefe,
Bruyette & Woods analyst Brian Kleinhanzl.
Corbat declined to be interviewed for this story, as did the
bank's chairman, Mike O'Neill. Other executives who spoke to
Reuters did so on the condition of anonymity.
"The strategy we are executing is generating significant
capital," the bank said in a statement. "We are committed to
continuing to increase the amount of capital we return to our
investors to reach the amount they expect and deserve."
HOPES FADING
Corbat took over Citigroup after a tumultuous period.
Chairman Michael O'Neill was only six months into his tenure
in October 2012 when he replaced Vikram Pandit with Corbat and
made him responsible for carrying out the board's strategy of
unloading bad assets, reducing expenses and returning capital.
Citigroup shares soared 20 percent in Corbat's first four
months on the job. But the stock has moved little since.
As of Wednesday Citigroup shares had gained 27 percent
during Corbat's tenure as CEO, compared with a 39 percent rise
in the KBW bank stock index and gains of more than 50 percent
for big bank rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of
America Corp.
To improve performance, some analysts and investors have
called for Citi's break up, perhaps by separating its consumer
and institutional businesses, or by selling big chunks, such as
its Mexican bank, Banamex.
As part of a broad retrenchment, Corbat has already shed
consumer operations in 22 countries of more than 40 where
Citigroup operated. He also closed a third of branch offices and
182 operations sites. Payroll is down by 43,000 jobs during his
tenure.
But some investors and analysts want more. Both Kleinhanzl
and Mike Mayo, an analyst with CLSA, have argued that Citigroup
ought to break up or sell larger assets.
"They have taken a lot of steps, but it is not enough," said
Mayo. "Many investors have said, 'Amen' to what we have
proposed."
