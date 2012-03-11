March 11 Citigroup Inc has appointed
Peter Tague, a veteran of its investment banking operation based
in New York, as co-head of its global mergers and acquisitions
group as it seeks to bolster its market share in landmark and
cross-border transactions.
Mark Shafir, who heads Citi's global M&A business, invited
Tague to partner with him, according to an internal memo penned
by Raymond McGuire, the bank's global investment banking head,
and confirmed by Mark Costiglio, a spokesman for Citigroup.
Shafir expanded his role last year by also becoming co-head
of the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) group at
Citi, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, and he will now
focus on leading that business, McGuire wrote.
Tague has held several senior investment banking roles at
Citi, including global co-head of energy, power and chemicals,
head of the M&A business for Europe, Middle East and Africa, and
head of strategy execution for global banking.
In the same memo, dated March 6, McGuire announced that Ben
Druskin, who founded the bank's global technology services
group, would become chairman of global TMT banking as Citi seeks
to expand its global client relationships.
Bloomberg News reported Tague's appointment earlier on
Sunday.