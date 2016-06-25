June 24 Citigroup Inc said on Friday it
was working to fix a technical issue, after customers took to
social media to complain that they could not access their
accounts remotely.
"We are working to resolve a technical issue and appreciate
your patience," Citigroup's customer service Twitter account
said in replies to multiple complaints.
Bloomberg reported the news first.
A Bloomberg reporter spoke with four people at a bank branch
on Manhattan's Upper East Side who said debit cards did not work
at the ATM there. (bloom.bg/296tSVr)
Citigroup was not immediately available for further comment.
