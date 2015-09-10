NEW YORK, Sept 10 Citigroup Inc named
company veteran James von Moltke to fill its vacant post of
treasurer, according to a memo sent on Thursday to employees.
Von Moltke, 46, joined Citigroup 17 years ago as an
investment banker and has been global head of financial planning
and analysis since 2012, according to the memo, which was sent
by Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach and seen by Reuters.
The post had been open since March when Eric Aboaf resigned
to become chief financial officer of Citizens Financial Group
Inc.
Von Moltke will interact with regulators and work on
reshaping Citigroup's balance sheet and on its funding,
liquidity and capital requirements, Gerspach said. The treasurer
will also work to boost revenue from higher net interest margin,
the memo said.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)