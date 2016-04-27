LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - A former senior interest rate
trader at Citigroup, Marco Arosio, is suing the US bank for
unfair dismissal, including being fired for whistleblowing.
The East London employment tribunal, which covers all
employment claims for banks based in the Canary Wharf financial
district, said in a filing on Wednesday that Arosio's claim is
due to be heard on May 10, 11 and 13.
The document said he is claiming unfair dismissal, and
suffering detriment or dismissal due to exercising rights under
the UK Public Interest Disclosure Act - which relates to
whistleblowing.
No further details were released or were immediately
available. Arosio did not immediately respond to a request to
speak to him via LinkedIn. Citigroup declined to comment.
Arosio worked in Citigroup's interest rates trading and
structuring, and was previously head of global rates
structuring. The Financial Conduct Authority listed him as an
approved person at Citigroup until February 5 this year.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)