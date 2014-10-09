BRIEF-Wallstreet Online Q1 revenue expected at 975 thousand euros
* According to prelims, Q1 revenue is expected to be approx. 975 thousand euros ($1.06 million), an increase of approx. 80% versus previous year
Oct 9 Citigroup Global Markets Inc (CGMI), a unit of Citigroup Inc, has agreed to reimburse about $16 million to more than 31,000 customers, who were overcharged for advisory fees, the New York Attorney General said.
As per the agreement, some of the customers have already started to receive their refunds, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement on Thursday.
The investigation is still continuing to determine if more customers were overcharged. CGMI is also conducting a wider review to identify the same, the statement said. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Completes acquisition of 100 percent of Socoupa SA, a Swiss-based company, which holds - as a single asset - 77.24 percent of Grupo Muntadas SA