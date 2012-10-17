Vikram S. Pandit speaks at the Reuters Finance Summit in New York on November 10, 2004. REUTERS/Peter Morgan/Files

NEW YORK Vikram Pandit resigned as Citigroup Inc (C.N) chief executive on Tuesday after a five-year run as head of the No. 3 U.S. bank. During his tenure, Pandit helped pull Citi out of the ashes of the financial crisis.

Pandit, an Indian-born American banker educated at Columbia University, got his start as an associate at Morgan Stanley(MS.N) in 1983. He rose through the ranks during his two-decade career at Morgan Stanley and became president and chief operating officer of the bank's institutional securities group. He left in 2005 to start a hedge fund with his former colleagues. Pandit joined Citigroup two years later, just as the financial crisis was about to unfold.

A brief look at his Citigroup career:

JULY 2007

Pandit joins Citigroup as chief executive officer of Citi Alternative Investments after the bank acquires his hedge fund, Old Lane Partners LP, a business he started with former Morgan Stanley colleagues John Havens and Guru Ramakrishnan. Citigroup paid $800 million for the hedge fund and ended up closing it the following summer.

DECEMBER 11, 2007

Pandit is named chief executive officer of Citigroup, taking the helm as the company reels from billions of dollars in losses from a widening subprime mortgage crisis. He succeeds Charles Prince, who exited a month earlier.

NOVEMBER 17, 2008

Pandit announces plans to cut 52,000 jobs in a sweeping move to restore the bank's financial health as it faced mounting losses during the financial crisis. The company received $45 billion in U.S. government bailout money. Citi eventually paid that money back.

FEBRUARY 11, 2009

Pandit pledges to take an annual salary of just $1 until Citigroup returned to profitability. A month earlier, the bank agreed to merge its Smith Barney brokerage with Morgan Stanley's wealth management business, with plans to eventually sell the entire unit to Morgan Stanley. In 2012 Citigroup took a $4.7 billion writedown after agreeing to a lower valuation of the business.

JANUARY 21, 2011

Three days after the bank reports its first full-year profit since 2007, Pandit's annual salary skyrockets to $1.75 million following board approval. The company's main Citicorp unit earned $20 billion from continuing operations before taxes in 2010, just above 2009's $19.9 billion.

MAY 18, 2011

Citigroup awards Pandit a $23.2 million retention package for meeting certain goals, making him one of the highest paid CEOs on Wall Street. The retention bonus comes on top of his base salary of $1.75 million.

APRIL 17, 2012

In an advisory vote, 55 percent of Citigroup shareholders reject Pandit's 2011 compensation package totaling $15 million.

OCTOBER 16, 2012

Pandit steps down from his role at the helm of Citigroup, along with his long-time associate, Chief Operating Officer John Havens. His resignation comes a day after the company reports third-quarter results that beat expectations. Michael Corbat, previously chief executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa, is named to succeed Pandit.

