May 20 Citigroup Inc on Tuesday appointed
former Credit Suisse executive William Woodson as a
managing director in charge of its private bank's North America
family office group.
Woodson, who was a certified public accountant at Coopers &
Lybrand and Arthur Andersen for a decade before working directly
with wealthy clients as a financial planner, will replace
Stephen Campbell when he begins work in June.
Campbell, who joined Citi in 2011, has been named chairman
of the North America family office group. He will work directly
with foundation and large family offices in North America and
globally, the bank said.
Woodson has been with Credit Suisse since 2007. He was based
in Chicago and ran the "ultra high net worth" and family office
business for North American clients with $25 million to $2
billion of net worth. The Swiss bank on Tuesday agreed to pay
$2.5 billion to the U.S. government and regulators for helping
wealthy clients evade taxes.
After leaving Coopers, Woodson was a private banker with
Merrill Lynch and also a founding member of myCFO, a wealth
management and technology firm started by Netscape founder Jim
Clark and Cisco Systems Inc's CEO, John Chambers.
Woodson, who holds a B.S. degree in economics from the
University of California at Irvine and an accounting master's
degree from New York University, reports jointly to Catherine
Weir, global head of Citi's family office group, and Peter
Charrington, chief executive of Citi Private Bank, North
America. He will be based in West Palm Beach, Florida.
