NEW YORK Oct 1 Wells Fargo Bank and
Citigroup's mortgage unit must face claims that they
violated federal law by falsely notifying credit reporting
agencies that thousands of homeowners went through bankruptcies
or foreclosures, a federal judge has ruled.
In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino
said consumers had offered enough facts to support their claims
that Wells and CitiMortgage Inc gave inaccurate information to a
credit reporting agency, hurting consumers' ability to get new
loans.
Mark Rodgers, a spokesman for Citi, denied the allegations
and said the case is without merit. A spokesman for Wells did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Filed last year, the lawsuit said the mistakes were made
after mortgage customers of Citi and Wells sold their homes in a
short sale, an alternative to foreclosure. In a short sale, a
home is sold for less than the amount owed on the mortgage, with
the bank agreeing to accept the proceeds to settle the loan.
Instead of reporting the transactions as short sales, the
banks reported them as foreclosures or bankruptcies and failed
to correct the reports when they were disputed, the lawsuit
said.
According to the lawsuit, the mistakes occurred because Citi
and Wells used the wrong codes when they submitted information
about short sales to credit reporting agency Experian
to update borrowers' credit reports.
The lawsuit also named Experian as a defendant, saying it
failed to assure the accuracy of information about short sales
and did not properly investigate when borrowers complained. A
spokesman for Experian did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
The lawsuit, which seeks class action status, was filed on
behalf of Alpine, California resident John Shaw and other
consumers nationwide whose short sales were incorrectly reported
by Wells or Citi as foreclosures or bankruptcies. It seeks
damages for violations of the U.S. Fair Credit Reporting Act,
passed in 1970 to insure the accuracy of information reported to
credit bureaus.
The case is Shaw v Experian Information Solutions Inc et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of California, No
13-cv-1295
