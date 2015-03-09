March 9 Citigroup Inc global treasurer Eric Aboaf will join Citizens Financial Group Inc as chief financial officer effective April 6.

He will succeed John Fawcett, who is retiring on April 30, Citizens said in a statement.

Aboaf previously served as CFO of Citigroup's North American consumer group and its institutional client group.

Citigroup was not immediately available to comment on the statement. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)