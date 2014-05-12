BRIEF-Applied Development updates on capital injection agreement
* Co, Nantong Ronghui, Herong and Yancheng Herong entered into capital injection agreement
May 12 Citizens Financial Group Inc, the U.S. unit of the Royal Bank of Scotland, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock that would raise about $100 million.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman, Sachs & Co and JP Morgan are the lead underwriters for the IPO, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. (link.reuters.com/nag39v)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Co, Nantong Ronghui, Herong and Yancheng Herong entered into capital injection agreement
* On 23 Jan company and shui on development entered into a purchase agreement with standard chartered bank and deutsche bank
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Citigroup Inc mortage units have been fined $28.8 million for keeping home borrowers in the dark about options to avoid foreclosure and making it difficult for them to apply for relief, the U.S. consumer finance watchdog said on Monday.