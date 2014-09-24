Sept 24 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc
, the U.S. unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
, rose less than 1 percent in their debut, valuing the
company at about $12 billion in the biggest U.S. offering by a
bank since the financial crisis.
The offering, which raised $3.01 billion for RBS, is the
second biggest in the United States this year after Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd's $25 billion IPO last week.
Citizens Financial's IPO was priced at $21.50, below the
expected range of $23-$25.
RBS owned 100 percent of Citizens Financial before the
offering.
Citizens Financial's shares were at $21.64 shortly after
start of trading.
